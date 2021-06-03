Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 51.6% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $88.96. 68,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.