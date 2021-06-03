Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $132,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.71. 13,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,894,825. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

