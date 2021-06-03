Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $1.33 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIZE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,754,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.72. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,096. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $84.34 and a 52-week high of $128.47.

