Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE BKH opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.