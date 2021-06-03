BitDegree (BDG) Trading 29.4% Higher This Week

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $972,949.13 and approximately $170.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00082612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.01028337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.66 or 0.09356001 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052451 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

