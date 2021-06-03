Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $60.73 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.73 or 0.00156604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $31.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00440748 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.31 or 0.00289603 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004241 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

