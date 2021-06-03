Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Acquires 47,715 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 17.8% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.91. 24,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

