Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.12

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 266061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $814.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

