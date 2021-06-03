Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

