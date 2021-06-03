Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,515 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond comprises about 2.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBBY opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

