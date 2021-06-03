Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,975 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

