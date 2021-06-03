Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,063,000 after buying an additional 58,119 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 44.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $196.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.