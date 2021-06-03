Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $138.58 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

