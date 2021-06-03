Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $140.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.68% from the stock’s previous close.

BHVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

BHVN opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.44.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,521 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $31,345,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

