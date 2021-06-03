Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

