Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.06% of Bill.com worth $605,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $175,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,435 shares of company stock worth $15,278,923. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

