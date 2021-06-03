BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

