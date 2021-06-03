BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ PLUG opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.