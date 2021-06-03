BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 87.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $68.17 on Thursday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

