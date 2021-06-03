BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

NYSE AGCO opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.49. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

