BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $225,000 Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

SONO opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,613 shares of company stock worth $6,545,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.