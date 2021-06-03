BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $7,648,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Moody’s by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Moody’s by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $335.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Argus raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.