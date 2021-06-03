BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $219,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $97.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

