BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BGSF stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.37. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

