Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 106.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,272. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $149.74 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

