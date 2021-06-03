Beyond Finance Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $361,845.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00283230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00187111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.01252155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.20 or 0.99828828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,968,586 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

