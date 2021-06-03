Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,898 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $182.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

