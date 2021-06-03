Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.19 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.