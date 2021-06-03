Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.12. 20,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.74. Sonova has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.