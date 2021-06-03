Berenberg Bank Increases Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Price Target to GBX 100

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LON RESI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.80 ($1.28). 879,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,011. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.14 million and a P/E ratio of 22.67. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 85.55 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.40 ($1.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

In other news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray bought 48,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £45,194.28 ($59,046.62).

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

