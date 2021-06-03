BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 540 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,170,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 28th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $356.71 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.16 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $1,897,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BeiGene by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

