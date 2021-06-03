Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $238.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

