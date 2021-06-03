Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Shares of BVNRY remained flat at $$15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

