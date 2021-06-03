Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “
Shares of BVNRY remained flat at $$15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
