Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 455 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $42.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,275.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,359.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

