Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 19,181 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.