Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,299 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $331.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,555. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.