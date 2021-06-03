Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,246 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $44,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.62. 32,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,074. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.