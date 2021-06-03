Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $304.65 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,497 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 3.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $304,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.15. 70,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,983. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

