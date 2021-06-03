Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90,190 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

