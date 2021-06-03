Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $231.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

