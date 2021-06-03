Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $640.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.37. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $274.51 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.