Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $281.36 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.