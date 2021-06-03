Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.07.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

