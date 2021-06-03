Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 29th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BMRC opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market cap of $445.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

