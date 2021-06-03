Bank of America Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $173.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $156.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $146.46 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,589,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.