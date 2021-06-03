Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

