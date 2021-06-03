BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAESY. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BAE Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAESY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82. BAE Systems has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.43%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

