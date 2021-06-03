BaaSid 24-Hour Volume Hits $164,203.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and $164,203.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.80 or 0.01026649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.22 or 0.09566316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052477 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

