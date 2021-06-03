Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.27 ($155.61).

SAP opened at €114.12 ($134.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €113.15.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

