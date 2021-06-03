B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Riot Blockchain in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.30 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

