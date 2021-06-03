AXT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,806 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,444% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,550 shares of company stock worth $1,655,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial upped their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 812,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,053. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $445.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

